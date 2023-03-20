CORINTH -- The Associated Press reports that high school students nationwide are becoming less likely to consider college after graduation.
Experts report that the pandemic has encouraged students to seek careers that do not require a college degree.
"They tell me they have jobs lined up. They have employers ready to pay them $25 or $30 an hour and their trades. It's hard to get them interested in college at all,” said Linda Basilicato, advisor for Maine Educational Talent.
Maine Educational Talent Search, an early intervention and college access program for low income and first generation college students.
Basilicato notes she has received mixed responses to questions commonly posed to high school seniors nationwide, “are you planning to go to college and if so how do you plan to pay tuition?"
"I have a mix. I have a lot of students definitely going to college getting their award letters. Some are getting lots of money to go to college, others not so much,” said Basilicato.
The college planning advisor points out that like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed students' mindsets when it comes to higher education.
The Associated Press notes that many students no longer find stability in attending college in fear of student loan debt. And other factors.
"I had one student for years who wanted to be a teacher. He suddenly came to me one day and said I'm not going to college, I'm going to do an electricians apprenticeship. What he said during the pandemic,” according to Basilicato. “What the schools went through made him completely change his mind about wanting to be a teacher."
Central High school senior, Ryan St. Peter said he plans to attend college to study liberal arts despite the possibilities for career advancement as a musician without a college degree.
"I really want to further my career as a musician. It [means] so much more to have a college degree in music,” said St. Peter.