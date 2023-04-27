PORTLAND- Fishermen in Maine’s historic herring fishing business will receive money from the federal government.
It's meant to help them cope with a decline in the fish’s population that has caused the industry to struggle.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources said the government has appropriated $7 million for the fishermen.
Atlantic Herring were found to be overfished by a 2020 scientific assessment, and fishing quotas were slashed after that.
The herring are especially important to New England’s fishing industry because they are used as bait by lobster fishermen.