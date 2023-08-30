HERMON -- Many students all across the state are starting school this week, and the kids and parents at the Hermon school district have one less thing to worry about as all the school supplies are being provided by the school district.
"Not every one of the families in Hermon is capable of being able to fork over what would be the $50 dollars per-student to be able to pay for these supplies," said Principal of Hermon Middle School, Zackary Freeman.
According to Freeman, this past June the Hermon School Board approved roughly an additional $50,000 dollars to its budget for the 2023 school year. That money was used to provide essential school supplies to every student all across the district.
"It all came about two weeks ago, we distributed it by grade level and then the grade level teachers have actually been making sure its getting out to the students," said Freeman.
The teachers at Hermon Middle School got together to determine which supplies would be best for their students and the staff.
"We see how many kids don't have a pencil or they lose their pencils, they don't have the right notebook so it doesn't work out with the other kids so its just great to have what we know they use everyday," said Emily Prue, who teaches 6th grade science at the middle school.
The teachers say they have been working a little harder to get ready for the start of this academic year.
"It did give us kind of one more thing to do to start the year but my team and I we kinda all just sat together and chatted and hung out and did all the counting and things as a whole team," said Allyson LeClair who teaches 6th grade social studies.
Despite the added work to their school prepping, the teachers here say it's all worth it to help the students and parents.
"It's a little bit of a responsibility to the ordering but it's one of those things that's a blessing to be part of something positive," said Jonathan Rice, who teaches 8th grade E.L.A.
Although some parents say it has been an adjustment they seem to be very grateful for the assistance.
"It's really kind of different, I don't know what to do without packing their bags at home I feel like we're so empty handed," said Hermon parent Chelsea Shields. "But it's really lessened the load for us this year with three kids going into the school."
The middle school kicked off the school year with an open house on Wednesday. Students across the district have their first day of classes on Thursday with their supplies waiting for them.