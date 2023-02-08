HERMON -- Due to elevated PFAS levels in the water supply, staff and students at Hermon high school are switching to bottled water for the rest of the school year.
"We got our first round of results in December. We at that time had a level that was elevated but over the limit at Hermon high school," said Micah Grant, Superintendent of Schools in Hermon.
At the time, Hermon Superintendent of Schools Micah Grant had a choice to re-test the water or wait another year. He decided to re-test and found out the levels were above the state limit.
"When this news came out, the math and science teachers at the high school started talking about what parts per trillion mean and what can the affects of pfas do to the body," said Grant.
Math teacher Brandon Crocker says he wanted to help students gain a better perspective on the issue.
"It's easy to get lost in how does this relate to the real world and putting it back in that context of 'Ok there's this amount in the water.' Having that in the context is a very good idea," said Crocker.
Crocker used a swimming pool example to explain to students that one part per trillion of pfas is equivalent to one drop of water in 20 Olympic-sized pools.
"They showed us a presentation in the classrooms, so I realized it wasn't bad," said Grace Kelly, a senior at Hermon high school.
Now that students have a better understanding, they're thankful Grant re-tested the water.
"He's saving us so much because even though it's a small percentage over, we would've not know this was in our water," said Kelly.
The district is pursuing a plan for mitigation equipment that will cost at least $50,000.