HERMON -- Hermon High School students will soon need parental permission to read or check out certain books from the school's library.
After months of back and forth between parents and Hermon schools, school board officials have come up with a new plan for handling books containing sexual content.
Hermon High School Principal Brian Walsh told the Hermon School Board Monday that parents will be asked to choose between three levels of library access for their kids starting this fall: full access, no access, or restricted access to content containing mature or adult themes.
"If you're trying to check a book out that is classified at a different level, a warning comes up on the screen," said Walsh.
The process will be similar to other forms parents regularly fill out to determine their child's level of internet access on school computers.
As a default, all students will have no access to library materials until the form is returned.
"I was pleasantly surprised when I heard Mr. Walsh present his idea. I think it's an amazing start, it's exactly what we've been asking for. My thought was 'it's unfortunate it took this long but I commend him and his leadership for hearing us,' because we really felt unheard by our school committee," said parent Regina Leonard.
Some members of the town say the change is a step in the right direction.
"We have spent months talking to the school committee, a group of us, trying to get them to put some sort of sexual content standards in -- that's age appropriate," said Hermon Town Councilor Danielle Haggerty. "Parents are the best to decide what is appropriate for their children when it comes to what materials to read."
When a proposed book rating system at the school was discussed back in January, which would rate books based on their sexual content, high schoolers spoke out against the idea of taking the decision away from the students.
"To me, it seems like parents of this community have sought to attack children in the school," said one Hermon High School student.
Others said restricting access to books was unfair censorship of material.
"This assault on literature is absolutely deplorable. I don't see any issue with any of these books because fun fact: sex happens," said a Hermon High School student.
Principal Walsh told the board he hopes the change will promote communication.
"We're hopeful that this will cause parents and kids to have good conversations," said Walsh.