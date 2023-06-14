Hermon American Legion holds flag retiring ceremony

HERMON -- In honor of Flag Day, American Legion Post 200 held an annual ceremony to retire flags at the Armed Forces Memorial in Hermon. 

The tradition of retiring flags dates back generations where Veterans will take damaged and unused flags and properly retire them.

Surrounded by local first responders, Veterans, and American Legion members, this ceremony gives each flags story and history a quiet ending.

According to Hermon American Legion Post 200 Commander Dalton Hodgins, "Everybody's looking at the way we are treating these flags. It gives you memories of past wars, of past reasons why we fly the flag and it lets us feel like we've given closure."

After the ceremony ends the ashes are buried in various locations, but never in a place that will be disturbed by outside sources.

Reporter

Joining the team in May of 2023, Doug Banks is a first time News Reporter for the ABC7 / FOX22 News Team.

Born and raised in Maine, he understands the importance local news brings to communities here in this state, and he hopes to replicate the traits of individuals that you've come to trust and understand over the years. If you have a story you wish to be heard, you can reach out to Doug at dbanks@wvii.com

Recommended for you