BANGOR -- Mainers who rely on heating assistance are expected to be receiving up to 50% less aid this winter.
Last winter, low income Mainers benefited from an extra 63 million for state and federal heating assistance thanks to relief funding provided by the state. This year heating providers are expecting to receive closer to 40 million from the federal government.
"Maine is a state where there is a higher level of reliance of fuel oil than in almost any other state," said Senior Director of Government Relations and Communications for MaineHousing, Erik Jorgensen.
Heat assistance providers suspect the decrease in oil prices may be the cause of less funding.
This time last year the price of oil statewide was around $4.70, which has since dropped to around $3.68, an approximately 21% decrease.
"The prices are lower, we know they'll go up some, we don't think they'll go up as high as last year but that's one of the reasons I think there's not a lot of talk in the legislature about more funding," said Jorgensen.
A decrease in funding would have a major impact on heating companies that rely solely on state funds
"Over the last couple years we've received extra funding so it is going to be tough if we don't receive that extra funding this year," said Program Manager of Fuel Assistance Department at Penquis, Lynn Lugdon.
According to reports from Penquis, in 2022 the state of Maine took over 60,000 applications for heating assistance.
"We took over 12,000 applications last season which was 21% more than the previous season....It's tough, they rely on fuel oil, electricity and we try to help everybody the best we can," said Lugdon.
Heating assistance providers are urging Mainers to start saving now for what could be an expensive winter.
"Every little bit that you can put away would help or get in touch with your oil companies to try to get on a payment plan, that would get on a payment plan, that would help a great deal as well," said Lugdon.
Penquis and MaineHousing are both accepting applications for their home energy assistance programs (HEAP) and encourage Mainers not to wait until the last minute to apply for benefits.
More information can be found on their websites.