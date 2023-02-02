Fuel
H Johnson

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers  not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance

Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen  increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.

Maine Community Action Agencies got an additional 40 million dollars for" HEAP" and 10 million dollars to help deliver emergency fuel assistance.

She says private donors and fuel companies are also stepping up to help.

Hannan says call your local community action program or dial 211 to find more information about heating resources.

News Director

