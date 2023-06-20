PISCATAQUIS COUNTY -- If you live in Piscataquis County or have strong ties to the area and are in need of a facility dog, three local women may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Facility dogs are trained to work in settings like a nursing home, school, or hospice community to provide comfort to others.
Joi Stevens, owner of the ethical Goldendoodle breeding program Rockwall Doodles in Sebec, has collaborated with dog trainer Missy Pitcher of Evolution K9 IN Sangerville and Kristen Cooney of M&S Doodle Grooming in St. Albans to offer a puppy giveaway.
The "heart healing, life changing dog" giveaway features a puppy that will be responsibly bred and raised by Stevens to be given away as a facility dog.
The puppy will be socialized to the environment he or she will work in, and be groomed and handled by Cooney when the dog is as young as 3 days.
Pitcher will train the future facility dog to ensure their success, making sure the puppy is socialized and even-tempered.
You can enter the giveaway on rockwalldoodles.com - applications close August 1st.
The puppy will begin its work in a facility in 2024.