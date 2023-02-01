ELLSWORTH -- City councilor Steve O'Halloran and three businesses filed a motion to issue a temporary restraining order to halt renovations after they say the city of Ellsworth did not give the public enough notice about moving its police station.
Justice Bruce Mallonee rejected the motion Wednesday in court, saying there was not enough evidence at this time.
"I will not be able to grant the T.R.O. [temporary restraining order]," said Mallonee.
Lawyers from both sides had their opinions on the outcome.
Temporary restraining orders have a very high burden of proof so it wasn't unexpected, but it's always very useful to work with the courts and the other lawyers to frame the issues that will be considered on this ABP appeal we've talked about," said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
"That was what we expected because there was no basis to temporarily suspend the city's action," said Michael Hodgins.
The judge said his decision was also based on the fact that the plaintiff missed deadlines when filing the motion to stop construction for the new police station.
Residents of the city were in attendance and some said they believed this was the right call.
"I think it went as I expected it would. I didn't think the temporary injunction would be granted and I was glad the motion to dismiss was not granted and I thought it was fair," said Stephen Shea, a member of the Ellsworth Zoning Board of Appeals.
This was the first of multiple hearings. Eaton Peabody attorney Michael Hodgins says he believes the judge will rule in favor of the city come May, when he says the case is expected to be resolved.
"There was nothing today that suggested to us that the arguments will be different from the merits, and at the end of the day, we think the city followed the proper procedures but we'll have to let the court decide that," says Hodgins.