BANGOR -- Bangor's Public Health Department has been working with the Health Equity Alliance, also known as HEAL, on how to best spend the money awarded from the State of Maine's opioid settlements.
Working together, they decided to use the money to fund a new position at HEAL.
The "Outreach Specialist Liaison" will work on building trust and awareness in the community, while also focusing on picking up hazardous materials like needles and syringe litter.
According to Bangor's Public Health Director Patty Hamilton, "We were able to verify with the state that we could use opioid settlement money to address that issue, and we spoke with HEAL, the Health Equity Alliance, and they were able to submit an application for us to look at and consider and they're willing to do some of that work for us in the community."
The new position will also utilize the Go Bangor app, where community members can contact HEAL if they find needles and other hazardous materials.
One goal from this is to track hot-spots and traffic where syringe litter is often found.
According to HEAL Executive Director Josh D'Alessio, "Primarily, the position is to earn trust and build relationships with people in the community, while managing syringe litter at the same time. There will be a telephone number they can call us directly. They'll be able to connect with us via our website and notify us of syringe litter."
HEAL is a nonprofit organization spanning 35 years.
With the help of D'Alessio, Harm Reduction Manager Jennifer Sinclair, and everyone else to works at HEAL, their primary function is to curb the spread of infectious diseases in a number of communities, and to ensure people have equitable access to treatment.
Above all else, the mission that HEAL and others in the community want to accomplish, is to keep people alive.
"We never know what brought people to that in the beginning," said Hamilton. "We are all definitely working on prevention in the first place, but, I think you have to intervene at all different points of the continuum and that's what we're trying to do."
If you or someone you know is interested in what the position entails, or want to learn more about HEAL, visit: mainehealthequity.org