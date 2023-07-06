LINCOLN -- Police say a crash in Lincoln led to the discovery of loaded guns, ski masks, and drugs.
Members of the Lincoln Police Department were called to respond to a head-on crash involving two pickup trucks and four men on Main Street just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
During their investigation, officers reportedly found a loaded shotgun in plain view of one of the vehicles -- which led to the discovery and subsequent seizure of illegal paraphernalia.
"We found a loaded shotgun, along with a loaded revolver, along with a forty caliber handgun. We found what we suspect to be fentanyl and heroin on one of the individuals -- along with crystal methamphetamine," said Interim Lincoln Police Department Chief Mark Leonard.
Authorities say 34-year-old Christopher Mitchell, the driver of one of the trucks, and 44-year-old Matthew VanDine -- both from Medway, were arrested.
Mitchell was found to have three sets of bail conditions -- with two sets stating he was not allowed to use or possess dangerous weapons or firearms.
He was charged with violating conditions of release.
VanDine was discovered to be a felon and was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
At this time, police say they suspect the confiscated items were intended for --or already used -- to commit crimes.
"There were multiple items that appeared to have been used or were going to be used in committing burglaries, including: bolt cutters, some other sorts of tools, crowbars -- commonly used in burglary. There was documentation discussing burglary and burglary tools," said Leonard.
Police also discovered a knife, various types of ammunition, a drug kit, a GPS, maps, handcuffs, and Camoflauge clothing.
Police say the two other men involved in the crash, identified as Justin Peters and Robert Ryder, are not believed to be connected to VanDine or Mitchell.
Police say they believe that Peters, the driver of the second vehicle, was operating under the influence at the time of the crash, and are awaiting his blood test results.
Both Mitchell and VanDine have posted bail.
The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected.
The Lincoln Police Department is working with both the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police.