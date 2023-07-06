LINCOLN -- A head on collision on Main Street in Lincoln last night at about 9:23 PM, led to two arrests and the confiscation of drugs and a large amount of weapons.
According to the Lincoln Police Department Facebook page, two vehicles and four men were involved.
Arrests were reportedly made due to the large amount of weapons as well as drugs found on the persons of two of the men involved in the wreck.
There was no indication in the press release of how the wreck occurred.
26-year-old Justin Peters was the driver of one vehicle, and 35-year-old Christopher Mitchell was the driver of the second, with the other two men identifying as 44-year-old Matthew Vandine and 64-year-old Robert Rider.
Mitchell was found to have three sets of bail conditions with two of the conditions stating he was not allowed to use or posses dangerous weapons or firearms, which meant that police could search him. He was arrested and charged with violating conditions of release. Police also learned at this time that Vandine was a felon.
Upon searching one of the vehicles involved, Officer Winslow located: a loaded Glock 40 caliber handgun, various types of ammo, a large knife, two black ski masks, speed loaders for a revolver, a loaded revolver, zip tie style handcuffs, a drug kit with glass pipes and a tourniquet, three notebooks with multiple pages of notes referring to tactical gear, GPS, maps and tactical clothing. Additionally, a loaded 12 gauge shotgun with a tactical flashlight mounted to the barrel, one set of metal handcuffs, brass knuckles and a small knife was located inside the vehicle.
During this search, Vandine was found to be in possession of a plastic bag which reportedly contained approximately 23 grams of a grayish powder, and when asked he stated he didn't know what it was, but figured it was heroin or a mix with fentanyl. His wallet also contained $643 in cash, and a small plastic bag containing 2 grams of what is suspected to be methamphetamine.
Vandine was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of schedule W drugs.
The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected.
Upon request for comment this morning, the arresting officer deferred comment to the chief, who was not in at the time.