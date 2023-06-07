HARMONY -- Vance Ginn has been on a mission to rebuild the memorial dedicated to Amy, Coty and Monica lake after weather and time deteriorated it.
Fundraising $15,000 from surrounding masonic lodges over the past year, the memorial now has a new wall and stone steps.
"It makes me proud to be a mason," said Ginn.
Along with the renovations came something new: three granite benches recognizing the three family members killed.
Amy Lake's father Ralph Bagley was visibly moved when he saw the benches for the first time.
"I just don't really have the words to say that the appreciation for this," said Bagley.
While Ginn calls this a masonic project, he says it's the public that really stepped up to make this happen.
"The only way we could do it is because we had the great donation by York Landscaping and there was also a young lady that was a very good friend of Amy. She donated a $4,000 check," said Ginn.
Ginn also lost his daughter to domestic violence. He says rebuilding this memorial is extra special.
"To some of us, this has more meaning than what it appears to most people. It means a great deal to me. It means more than what it means to other people," said Ginn.
The final touches expected to be complete before the rededication ceremony next Tuesday June 13. A free meal is also planned from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Bagley has a simple message.
"I just want to thank everybody. I can't be more appreciative, my wife and I, can't of what they have done here," said Bagley.