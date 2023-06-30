Hardy Girls participate in USA Leadership Summit

FILE -- Seven members of the Maine chapter of the non-profit organization Hardy Girls attended the USA Leadership Summit in Washington D.C.
Hardy Girls works with girls and non-binary youth to promote critical thinking, build coalitions and challenge the status quo.
Over the past two days, participants networked and listened to speakers including Laurel Sakai of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Black Entertainment Television Vice President of Social Impact Brittany Cunningham.
They held discussions on the topics of intersectionality and women's rights.
Participants Kaethe Rice and Layla Chai reflect on what they learned throughout their time in the summit.
"No matter your part in your community, there's always something you can be doing, even if it's not actually being an activist," said Chai.
"That's so important for other people who are struggling and facing a lot of challenges in their lives to just know they have the power to see things that they think are wrong and they are important and they have the power to change them," said Rice.
The girls also had the opportunity to do some sight seeing, including a walk to the Martin Luther King Jr. and Jefferson Monuments and a visit to the National Mall!