BELFAST -- Crowds gathered at the Belfast waterfront Saturday for the 16th annual Harbor Fest.
The multi-day festival is a free celebration of the city's maritime history and traditions, bringing together a boat-building challenge, food trucks, and an array of children's activities.
"Originally, a lot of boats were built here, so this is really celebrating the nautical heritage of Belfast -- that's where the boat-building challenge comes in -- but we also tried to give something for everyone," said Russell Werkman, chair of the Belfast Rotary Committee.
The event also features live music, boat tours, and a Pinewood Derby race.
"The music is definitely great," said Jessica Dutra, Prospect resident.
Visitors from near and far came out out for their favorite activities.
"The ice cream is awesome and the boat-building is really interesting," said Jon Hubert, Hope resident.
The festival raises money for the Belfast Rotary Club, which hosts the event -- and representatives say the money raised during the celebration will go right back into the community.
"We give away about $80,000 a year in scholarships to colleges and technical schools," said Werkman. "We also give to food pantries, we raise money for clothing closets -- a lot of little community organizations."
With hundreds taking part in the event, some who came out say the Harbor Fest helps to highlight the people of Belfast.
"A venue like this is just awesome, it brings people in from all over," said vendor Charles Lagerbom.
The event will wrap up with boat racing and a lobster gala Sunday.