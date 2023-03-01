Tradewinds

BLUE HILL -- A Tradewinds store in Blue Hill will become a new location for a familiar grocery store chain.

Hannaford Supermarkets announced this Wednesday, March 1, that the Tradewinds Marketplace at 15 South Street will soon become their newest store location.

The change follows the retirement of Chuck and Belinda Lawrence, owners of the marketplace for more than 20 years -- and former Hannaford employees.

The location is expected to begin operating under the Hannaford banner in May of this year, and will offer the grocery store's signature products and rewards program.

The Blue Hill acquisition will mark the 186th store for the company, joining the ranks of locations in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and of course -- Maine.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

