BLUE HILL -- A Tradewinds store in Blue Hill will become a new location for a familiar grocery store chain.
Hannaford Supermarkets announced this Wednesday, March 1, that the Tradewinds Marketplace at 15 South Street will soon become their newest store location.
The change follows the retirement of Chuck and Belinda Lawrence, owners of the marketplace for more than 20 years -- and former Hannaford employees.
The location is expected to begin operating under the Hannaford banner in May of this year, and will offer the grocery store's signature products and rewards program.
The Blue Hill acquisition will mark the 186th store for the company, joining the ranks of locations in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and of course -- Maine.