ELLSWORTH -- 31-year-old John Holdsworth appeared at Hancock County District Courthouse after being arrested in a connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident, killing 35-year-old Amber Robbins of Tremont.
In a statement from Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit received an arrest warrant for Holdsworth Wednesday, charging him with the crime of manslaughter. He was arrested and transported to Hancock County Jail the following day.
If found guilty, the Hancock native could serve up to 30 years in jail.
Talking bail, Hancock County Assistant District Attorney Carly Reger asked for $35,000 cash. She said the high bail warrants the fact Holdsworth allegedly was trying to cover up what happened.
Defense Attorney Robert Van Horn argued the defendant cooperated with police following what he learned on social media about the incident.
According to the affidavit we obtained, Holdsworth was at a birthday party at MDI Lobster the night of the alleged incident. Leaving the party at 11 p.m., he received a text message from his wife. Taking his eyes off the road for a moment, he said he felt his truck impact something, claiming it was a deer.
The affidavit goes on to say the defendant noticed on Facebook the following day a body located in a ditch along U.S. Route 102 in Southwest Harbor. Recognizing he drove through that exact location and struck something, Holdsworth called police, saying it was the right thing to do.
Hearing what both sides had to say Judge Sean Ociepka decided on a $10,000 cash bail. Holdsworth was also ordered to not have any contact with any of the other defendants and a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless deemed necessary.
Members of Holdsworth's family were in attendance at the hearing.
Holdsworth will be back at Hancock County District Court on Nov. 16 for a depositional hearing.