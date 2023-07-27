HANCOCK- A Hancock man has been arrested for manslaughter in connection with a deadly hit and run.
35-year-old Amber Robbins of Tremont was walking along Main Street in Southwest Harbor on June 10 when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that did not stop.
A passerby noticed her body in a ditch the next day and called 9-1-1.
A warrant for 31-year-old John Holdsworth of Hancock was issued Wednesday.
Holdsworth was arrested this morning and charged with manslaughter.
He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.