HANCOCK- A husband and wife from Hancock County are facing drug charges.
Just before noon on Tuesday, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agents and Hancock County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on the Buttermilk Road in Lamoine.
They arrested Jacob Carney, 32, and 37-year-old Crystal Carney.
Both charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking.
When authorities searched the Carney's home on Thistle Lane in Hancock, they seized 46 grams of fentanyl, $6,900 in suspected drug proceeds and an off road motorcycle which investigators determined was traded for fentanyl.
A minor child was in the home at the time of the search.
A referral was made to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.
Both Carneys were taken to the Hancock County Jail.
A bail commissioner refused to set bail since they are both currently out on bail.
They are expected to appear in court this week.