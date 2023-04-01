ELLSWORTH -- The 12th annual Hancock County Food Drive kicked off at 11 grocery stores across the region on Saturday, April 1.
From Bucksport to Winter Harbor, volunteers clad in their favorite fruit and vegetable costumes came out to raise funds and collect food for 19 food security organizations in Hancock County -- including food pantries, school backpack programs, and free community meal programs.
"It's really an incredible collaboration across the community, and now it's needed more than ever," said Lucie Nolden, SNAP-Ed nutrition educator for Healthy Acadia. "With SNAP benefits being cut and rising food prices and rising fuel prices, the need is just greater than it ever has been."
Organizers say as many as one in five kids in Hancock County are in a food insecure household, and the month-long event helps to spread awareness of the issue.
"We just have a lot of fun dressing up and getting people's attention so that they can sort of tune in to the notion of food insecurity. If you haven't experienced it yourself, sometimes it's very difficult to understand how traumatic it can be for families," said Andy Matthews, board president for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
The food drive will continue throughout April with a pancake breakfast, movie night in the park, a "Miles for Meals" challenge, and more.
Organizers say the event's continued success is thanks to the generosity of Hancock County Communities.
"People show up for this project in a really big way. This is our 12th year, and we're able to raise a lot of support in a short amount of time. Our goal is to raise $50,000 this year," said Rachel Emus, Hancock County food programs manager for Healthy Acadia.
To learn more about the event or help out, visit hcfooddrive.org.