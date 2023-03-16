HAMPDEN -- Community members gathered at the Hampden Town Council Chambers this Thursday to celebrate Sgt. Dan Stewart's last day with the Hampden Police Department.
In his time with the department, Stewart has worn many hats, but Hampden Academy students will likely remember him as the school resource officer -- a position he held for 12 years.
Town Manager Paula Scott says Stewart's impact on the town will be felt for a long time to come.
"Dan Stewart has been an icon for the community, serving 36 years. Everyone knows him in town. He's very well liked, very well trusted. He's just one of those types of officers that you know you can always rely on," said Scott.
Before his time in Hampden, he began his public service career as the Ashland Police Department's first full-time officer in 1984, and joined the Searsport Police Department a year later.
Stewart reflected on his long career during the celebration.
"Thank you for at least letting me know that I touched you in a positive way. A lot of times you never know until way down the road if anything you've done has been successful or not. But, I think from what I've been hearing from people -- it's been a good run," said Stewart.
Throughout the years, Stewart has also served part-time in several other law enforcement roles -- including deputy for the town of Hermon and police officer at the University of Maine.
Community members say Stewart has been one of the most recognizable faces at town events like children's day -- and his calming presence will be missed by many.