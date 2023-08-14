FATAL MOTORCYCLE MAP

PROSPECT -- A young man from Hampden died Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collision in prospect. 

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety,  Christopher Sabol was traveling on his motorcycle west bound with a group of motorcyclists on Fort Knox road when he attempted to pass a car at a high speed. 

Initial investigation indicates Sabol failed to negotiate a curve and collided with the side of a Subaru Crosstrek

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. 

Sabol was pronounced dead on the scene and the Subaru driver was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

