PROSPECT -- A young man from Hampden died Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collision in prospect.
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Christopher Sabol was traveling on his motorcycle west bound with a group of motorcyclists on Fort Knox road when he attempted to pass a car at a high speed.
Initial investigation indicates Sabol failed to negotiate a curve and collided with the side of a Subaru Crosstrek.
Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m.
Sabol was pronounced dead on the scene and the Subaru driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.