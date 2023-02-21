A Hampden man is helping keep history alive through art.
Hezekiah Baker Jr. is sharing his talent and his connection to the Florida Highwaymen Artists, a small group of self taught painters, which were inducted into the Artist Hall of Fame not too long ago.
"They didn't paint buildings. They painted the old marshlands of Florida, the way it used to be and the way it looked then," Baker said. "Dad would have two easels up at one time. He's painting one and painting on another."
Hezekiah Baker Jr. says in the 1950s and 60s, his dad Hezekiah Baker Senior, a self taught painter, would create vibrant works of art depicting Florida, along with other black artists that later became known as the Florida Highwaymen Artists.
"The 26 original Highwaymen Artists were 25 guys and one female," Baker recalled. "It was back in the Jim Crow days and they weren't allowed to sell their art during the white establishment in those days."
So, Baker's father and the other artists relied on a salesman named Al Black who would drive up and down the I95 highway to sell their art.
"They would sell their art for $25 and back then that was a lot of money," Baker said.
In 2004, the Florida Highwaymen Artists were finally recognized and inducted into the Artist Hall of Fame.
"You have the second generation of the Highway Artists which are the kids of the original 26," Baker explained. "He tried to get me to paint as a kid but it wasn't in me."
That all changed after Baker retired from the military in 2010.
"I woke up with this overwhelming feeling to pick up a paintbrush and start painting," Baker described. "So that's what I did and this is what came out."
Baker is now using his brush strokes to educate others about his dad and the legacy of the Florida Highwaymen Artists.
"That's a part of history that is not shown," he said. "It's not in history books but if you lived in Fort Pierce, everyone knows about it. But as you venture out, it starts to dissipate and no one knows about it."
However, Baker plans to keep this piece of history alive one painting at a time.