PORTLAND- Federal fishing managers say a staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is overfished.

They’re cutting fishing quotas for Gulf of Maine haddock by around 80% to prevent a collapse of the population.

Haddock are one of the most popular fish species in the U.S., particularly for New England seafood dishes like fish and chips.

A recent scientific assessment finds Gulf of Maine haddock stock declined unexpectedly.

They were added to an overfishing list last month.

American fishers say the study was flawed.

They fear losing out on haddock revenues especially because other species, such as cod, have declined.

Consumers are still likely to find plenty of haddock because most of it is imported.

