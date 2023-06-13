AUGUSTA -- "We can't wait. Maine voters don't want you to wait. We want laws that will address the gun violence that is taking the lives of our loved ones."
Gun safety advocates at the State House called on Maine legislators to pass four bills that they say would reduce gun deaths in Maine.
"We want for our legislators and our Governor to pass background checks, 72-hour waiting periods and other thoughtful measures," said Nacole Palmer, Founder of Show Up Network for Gun Safety.
Other proposed measures would increase the penalties for anyone who intentionally transfers a firearm to a prohibited person.
It would also ban the sale and possession of rapid-fire modification devices.. Known as bump stocks.
During their discussions with lawmakers, advocates highlighted a recent poll conducted by Pan Atlantic Research, which found 70% of Mainers support requiring background checks and three-day wait periods for all gun purchases.
"Gun safety is an issue and topic that impacts all Mainers regardless of your political affiliation, whether you own a gun or don't. These are steps we want to take and a lot of them are not outliers, they're successful bills and legislation we're seeing from other states," said Isa Conroy, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action.
Opponents argue these bills will only complicate the rules of owning a firearm.
"Gun control bills like we've seen in the legislature today will do nothing to reduce violent crime. They will do nothing to improve public safety in the state of Maine but will punish law-abiding gun owners," said Lauren LePage, Representative for the National Rifle Association.
Palmer says these measures would ultimately save lives.
"It may be a slight inconvenience but it's important to save lives, and it's worth the inconvenience," said Palmer.