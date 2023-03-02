DOVER-FOXCROFT- The Piscataquis County Grand Jury has indicted a Guilford man for attempted murder.
Tory Littlefield,41, was arrested in January 2022 after police received a 911 call from a woman claiming Littlefield had assaulted her, shot at her and threatened to burn their home down.
The woman told police Littlefield woke her up because he was mad the electricity in the house wasn't working.
He allegedly shot at her three times.
Penobscot County District Attorney Chris Almy said when police arrived they were able to see bullet holes and found a shell casing.
Littlefield was also indicted on a variety of other charges including domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief.