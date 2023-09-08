BANGOR- As the state's homeless population continues to grow, so does their need for food, clothing and other items.
One organization is trying to help but needs a little boost for that mission.
Hope for Homeless tries to help provide for basic needs.
They work with case managers, social workers, shelters, schools and the City of Bangor to get food and clothing to the people who need it.
Co- founder Ann Sweeney says last week they outfitted and gave food to 9 children in two different families because their families lost their apartments and fell through cracks in the system.
One family is now living in a tent and the other is living in a car.
" How do they survive outside this winter without food ? How do they survive ?" asked Sweeney.
Around 9:30 this Saturday morning volunteers will be putting together 1200 bags of food that will last into mid October depending on the need.
Sweeney says after that Hope for Homeless is out of funding to do more.
You can get more information or find out how to make a donation on the Hope for Homeless Facebook page.