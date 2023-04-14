DOVER-FOXCROFT -- The Piscataquis County Economic Development Council recently received a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency for economic development opportunities.
Now, the organization wants to use those funds to put a corporate-brand hotel in Dover-Foxcroft.
"We have many small bed and breakfast type facilities but to host a larger event where you have lots of guests that like to same in the same place, there's really a need right now for those type of things," said Jack Clukey, Dover-Foxcroft town manager.
Clukey says a feasibility study is currently underway to determine a potential site for the project.
This hotel would not only be an economic boost for the Dover-Foxcroft community, but it'd also benefit Foxcroft Academy. It's recently received numerous requests to host tournaments but cannot accommodate them all since they can't fit all families and athletes.
"When you have an eight-team tournament that parents come for all weekend, they're looking for a place to stay a couple nights and we're talking about the need of 125 rooms. There's absolutely a need," said Arnold Shorey, head of schools for Foxcroft Academy
Dover-Foxcroft residents we spoke to say a reputable hotel would be a great addition to the area.
"It brings opportunity, tourism, more people and excitement," said resident Rosellen Sage.
"I think we need to do more to accommodate people who are visiting for summer sports, winter sports and for family fun, and dover for some people is 50, 60, 70 is out of the way," said resident Jim Castonguay
Clukey says the feasibility study will wrap up by the end of may, and a site will likely be picked out by then.