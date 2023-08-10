INDIAN ISLAND -- The Penobscot Nation and construction company Nickerson & o'Day held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new community center.
"The planning, and the funding, and all of the effort that will begin the remaking of our new community building is not only a symbol," said one former Chief. "It's an expression of who we are today."
Six years of planning and hard-work was on display at the site of what will soon be the Penobscot Nation Community Center.
"We're anticipating breaking ground in an actual groundbreaking with our excavators in about a week to two weeks," said President and CEO of Nickerson & o'Day, inc. Karl Ward. "We anticipate the project will last about 14 months, and we should be cutting the ribbon before the holiday season of next year."
This project will house the Tribal Administration, Penobscot Nation Museum, a court room, finance offices, the Tribal Council, and much more.
Children from Indian Island School are also welcome to put items into a time-capsule. Representing a snap shot of the lives and memories of today's Penobscot community.
Once the ribbon is cut, this new building will be a haven for those seeking dialogue, and a sense of community.
"The center has become a magnet for community," said Penobscot Nation Tribal Chief Kirk Francis. "They become a place where everybody comes to get a magnitude of answers they want or just to see people or talk."
This community center will hold and represent many things. Being a magnet is one that everyone involved is keeping close to their hearts.
"I think we've really been missing that since the old facility was gone," said Tribal Chief Francis. "I think we under-appreciated how much that effected. We're excited to get back to that."