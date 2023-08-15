BANGOR -- Scammers are reportedly targeting Mainers who have recently lost their loved ones.
According to the Maine Funeral Directors Association, scammers posing as funeral home staff are contacting those who have paid for funeral services claiming that they owe as much as one thousand dollars in additional fees.
Maine funeral home staff want to stress that these calls are fraudulent.
"We help people during what could be the worst day of their lives," said Jim Fernald, general manager for the Brookings-Smith funeral home. "To have it interrupted by somebody trying to take advantage of them just really upsets us, and that's industry-wide."
The association believes that scammers are using information found in obituaries to contact relatives of the deceased.
"They've found, through the obituary, the service information," said Fernald. They use the name of the funeral home on the caller ID, and it looks like they check our website to get a contact person -- an owner or a funeral director -- and they use both of those to call the family."
Funeral home employees say that the scam has already affected multiple families throughout Maine.
"There's been up to fifteen families notified," said Fernald. "We've heard from funeral directors across the state. People have contacted them that have been contacted by the scammers... it's just so unfortunate."
Police say that if you receive a suspected scam call of any kind the best thing to do is hang up and contact the local authorities.
"Do not give out your personal information to somebody who contacted you and asked for it," said Sergeant Jason McAmbley, public information officer for the Bangor Police Department. "And call the police. Always, always, always call the police."