GREENVILLE -- The Greenville Police Department is seeking donations for an upcoming community event.
Next month, police are teaming up with the Greenville Fire Department to put on a bicycle safety rodeo for pre-k through eighth grade students.
However, a number of students don't own a bicycle, and police are asking that anyone with spare bikes donate or loan them so that every child can participate in the safety training.
The day will center around teaching safe riding practices, but police say they hope to do a little bit more.
"I know probably like most people my age, we didn't see officers in school growing up," said Greenville Police Department Lieutenant Josh Guay. "I think it's important that they see us in a different light -- not always just in trying times or traumatic times, but they know they can come to us."
Police also plan to give away free bike helmets to students after the event to encourage riders to stay safe after the day is over.
To donate or loan a bicycle, you can reach out to the Greenville Police department on their Facebook page.