Bangor- Penquis is being awarded funding to help the survivors of human trafficking with access to housing.
The grant for more than $615,000 dollars comes from the U.S. Department of Justice.
A statement says the grant will enable survivors to obtain stable housing and have access to resources that support safety, self-sufficiency, autonomy and well being.
The services will be offered in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.
More than 150 survivors of human trafficking and 200 of their family members were served in the Greater Bangor region in 2021.