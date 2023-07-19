SKOWHEGAN -- The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted two people involved in a car crash that killed one child and injured several others.
Police say 30-year old Robert Simonds was heading west on route 148 in Madison in October when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
Three children and 28-year-old Ashley Corson were also in Simond's vehicle.
Simonds, Corson and one child suffered non-life threatening injured in the crash.
One child suffered a severe, life threatening head injury.
The third child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Simons and Corson were both indicted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, criminal OUI and endangering the welfare of a child.