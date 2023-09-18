MACHIAS- Three people arrested after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Washington County have been indicted by a Grand Jury.
42-year-old Mandy Kane of Addison , 20-year-old Samantha Jo Moore of Machiasport and 20-year-old Willie Wynn of Rochester, New York were arrested in July.
Wynn and Moore were indicted on charges of trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Moore was also indicted for refusing to submit to arrest and violation of conditions of release.
Kane was indicted for unlawful trafficking of drugs, unlawful possession of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.