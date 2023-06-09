ELLSWORTH -- A second person has now been indicted in connection to a crash in Castine in December that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students.
The Hancock County Grand Jury indicted 22-year-old Dominick Gecoya of Middleton, Massachusetts on 4 counts of manslaughter, 5 counts of criminal OUI, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of driving to endanger and criminal speed.
Maine State Police say Gecoya was a passenger and owner of the vehicle.
They say the Range Rover the students were in left the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.
A teacher from the Bucksport Jewett School that was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student was also indicted.
52-year-old Christian Koelbl of Stockton Springs was indicted on charges of assault on a child under 6 and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say the alleged incident took place in October but they did not receive a report about it until November.
The alleged victim is a student in the RSU 25 school system.