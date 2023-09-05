AUGUSTA- The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Massachusetts man with attempted murder.
According to Waterville Police Chief William Bonney, officers arrested 34-year-old Irineu Goncalves after they found him strangling a woman behind a hotel on Main Street in June.
The woman appeared to be beaten and was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Bonney said Goncalves resisted arrest and an officer received minor injuries trying to subdue him.
The Grand Jury also indicted Goncalves on numerous other charges including aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, assault on an officer and criminal threatening.
The Grand Jury indicted a 39-year-old Atkinson man for manslaughter.
Police say Bradford Enos was driving on I-395 in Waterville when he hit 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison .
Demchak had stopped her car to help the driver of another car that had crashed into the bridge barrier.
She died at the scene.
The Grand Jury also handed up a superseding indictment for former Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Ross.
He was arrested in August of last year.
A Maine State Police Spokesperson said they received a report about ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner.
The 29-year-old was indicted on 16 counts including domestic violence assault, unlawful sexual contact and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.