BANGOR- The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing another person.

Brandon Hamilton of East Millincoket,40, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another adult male in Bangor in February.

According to police the alleged victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton was indicted on several charges including aggravated assault, burglary and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The grand jury also indicted 38-year-old Trevor Desrosiers of Mount Chase.

He was the subject of an investigation for several weeks after police responded to reports an an assault in December.

Police found two guns when they executed a search warrant in Mount Chase.

Desrosiers was indicted  for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of condition of release.

A Bangor man who allegedly threatened to shoot people over a parking space was indicted.

 Kyle Riegel,31 , was indicted for terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and assault.

Police say officers witnessed Riegel waiving a handgun and threatening to shoot people at the intersection of Cedar and Second streets in Bangor in January.

No one was seriously injured.

