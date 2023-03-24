ORONO -- The UMaine Graduate Workers Union consists of research, teaching, and graduate assistants working to build solidarity for better working conditions.
Their goal is to ultimately negotiate with the University of Maine's school system.
Friday union members celebrated their recent public launch.
"Low wages and terrible health care that we have to pay [usually] from our own pockets, the 50% contribution, which is unheard of among other land grants in New England,” Vendy Hazukova, a PHD student attending the University of Maine Orono.
More than 1,000 graduate workers throughout the UMAINE system have joined the union.
Organizers claim that graduate workers are experiencing problems well beyond low wages.
"It's a lot of us that have not been getting paid on time,” according to Hazukova.
A master's student studying at the Climate Change Institute talks about a few of the union's goals.
"Build solidarity amongst grad students workers for the university to voluntarily recognize our democratic consensus on cards and agree to meet with and treat us as equal bargaining partners,” said Nikhil Brocchini, masters student attending the University of Maine Orono.
Union members have expressed the need to visit food pantries to survive and sacrifice medical treatments due to the healthcare plans not including dental or vision options.
"Choosing between ignoring my health or paying premium costs out of pocket for necessary healthcare. My eyes and teeth are not external additions to me.” said a rally speaker.
The university has released a statement,
"We very much value our graduate student workers, as they are a vital part of the campus community. We recognize the right to unionize. The university will await the outcome of the election and at that time we’ll have further discussions with our graduate students and/or the appropriate union representatives."
UMaine Graduate Workers said they are open to working with the university to establish better working conditions and benefits.