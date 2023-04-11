Governor's Restaurant and Bakery

OLD TOWN -- A popular Maine food franchise will soon change hands.

The owner of Governor's Restaurant and Bakery announced Tuesday that he will pass ownership of the business to longtime employee Jason Clay.

Owner Randy Wadleigh has led the company for 35 years, working since he was a kid. 

The two sat down to share their vision for the future of the beloved Maine eatery, which currently has five shops across the state and one independently-owned franchise.

"I had a few opportunities to sell the brand to a merger and acquisition company, but I couldn't sleep at night knowing that they didn't know the culture and they didn't know the people," said Wadleigh.

"There's a lot of great things here that we'll continue on and keep doing, and we'll continue to innovate and try to bring new products, new dishes, new desserts," said Clay.

Clay will take over at the end of May when Wadleigh begins his retirement, and the two say customers should expect the same Governor's service they've come to know and love over the years.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

