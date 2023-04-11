OLD TOWN -- A popular Maine food franchise will soon change hands.
The owner of Governor's Restaurant and Bakery announced Tuesday that he will pass ownership of the business to longtime employee Jason Clay.
Owner Randy Wadleigh has led the company for 35 years, working since he was a kid.
The two sat down to share their vision for the future of the beloved Maine eatery, which currently has five shops across the state and one independently-owned franchise.
"I had a few opportunities to sell the brand to a merger and acquisition company, but I couldn't sleep at night knowing that they didn't know the culture and they didn't know the people," said Wadleigh.
"There's a lot of great things here that we'll continue on and keep doing, and we'll continue to innovate and try to bring new products, new dishes, new desserts," said Clay.
Clay will take over at the end of May when Wadleigh begins his retirement, and the two say customers should expect the same Governor's service they've come to know and love over the years.