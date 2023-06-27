Governor's prepares for annual Lobster Roll Day

OLD TOWN -- In honor of its 64th birthday Wednesday, Governor's wants to share its birthday in the most Maine way possible: with lobster rolls!
Known to many as "Lobster Roll Day," Governor's will be selling these fresh Maine classics for $9.64 while supplies last.
Employees spent the day trying to get a head start on what they say is one of the busiest days for the establishment.
"People have this marked on their calendar. They have our place mats on their refrigerator marking that day. They'll line up and start coming in when we open at 6:30 a.m. We might have some available then, but we really start gearing up at 8 a.m. in the morning," said Jason Clay, Owner of Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
If your mouth's watering, Clay recommends getting your lobster roll as soon as you can because once they're out, they're out!