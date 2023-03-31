AUGUSTA- Governor Janet Mills today signed the current services budget into law.
The 9.8 billion dollar budget will ensure the continued operation of state government for the next two years.
However, it was passed by a vote along party lines and has created controversy because of the way it was pushed through.
The governor issued a statement saying " I would have preferred to sign a budget that has bipartisan support, but the possibility of a government shutdown- which would be extremely harmful to Maine people- is something I cannot accept. This current services budget averts the potential for a shutdown, funds essential government services, and delivers certainty and stability to municipalities, school systems, and others that rely on state resources."
She went on to say "This should not- and will not- be the last word on the budget. I recognize the tensions are high, but there is still a lot of work left to do, with room- I believe for compromise."
The governor also signed a proclamation calling the legislature back into session next Wednesday.