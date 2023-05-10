AUGUSTA- Governor Janet Mills is proposing change package initiatives that she says will address some of Maine's most pressing and urgent problems.
The change package is an amendment to LD 258, legislation that includes the remaining budget initiatives for fiscal years 2024- 2025 that were not included in the current services budget that was passed by the legislature last month.
Maine's constitution requires a balanced budget which is what prompted the governor to introduce the change package today.
In the package, the Governor proposes using surplus and projected revenues to tackle Maine's housing shortage, fund food services and emergency shelters to address homelessness and to strengthen Maine's system of emergency medical services.
After learning details of the Governor's proposed initiatives, Legislative Republicans issued a joint statement that said " We don't find the Governor's change package responsive to the times, or responsive to the needs of the Maine people."