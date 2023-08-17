Governor Mills requests disaster declarations

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Governor Mills is calling on President Biden to issue disaster declarations for storms in June that caused extensive damage to Oxford and Franklin counties.
In her letter to the President, Governor Mills said the intensity of storms in Maine over the past two years has stretched the state government beyond its ability to respond and recover from disaster.
She says June's storms caused more than $9 million in infrastructure damage.
In the storm that affected Oxford County on June 26, on-site assessments found it caused $2.6 million in infrastructure damage.
Just three days later, the storm that hit Franklin County caused $6.5 million in damages, according to the assessment.
If President Biden approves the Governor's requests, Maine would be able to access federal funds that could be used to repair those damages.