BANGOR -- Last year, Governor Mills signed her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan into law.
The plan provides $300 million in workforce investments, including up to two years of free tuition for high school students enrolling in a Maine community college full-time.
Governor Mills extended that program for an additional two years when she signed the state budget Tuesday.
"We are ecstatic that Governor Mills and the Legislature supported the continuation of free community college. This is an important program to help young people reach their goals and dreams," said Liz Russell, President of Eastern Maine Community College.
The $15 million investment will allow students graduating from high school in 2024 and 2025 to attend any Maine community college without paying a dollar in tuition or fees relating to course equipment.
Statistics from the Maine Community College System have shown this program is working, with 6,400 members of the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 taking advantage of the program.
Now in its second year, Russell is expecting even more students to enroll.
"This year, we are going to be beyond our pre-pandemic numbers," said Russell.
Michael Eastman is both the Student Ambassador and Student Senate President for Eastern Maine Community College.
He says this program provides a big boost for Maine's economy.
"We are seeing trades decline and people doing the trades so having them available for all students at a low cost, low to no cost, for graduating classes that are eligible is very important," said Eastman.
More importantly, Eastman appreciates the Governor making a difference for those less fortunate, allowing them to chase their dreams.
"A lot of them [students] are coming from families that make a little bit more money than others so they're not qualifying for that financial aid help and having that free college initiative is very crucial because. If not, they would've gone to a four-year institution and it would've cost them a lot more money," said Eastman.