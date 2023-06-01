WINDHAM (WGME) -- After years of construction through the pandemic, the new Maine Correctional Center in Windham is complete.
Governor Janet Mills joined a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the new correctional center in Windham.
It's built on the grounds of what was a 104-year-old facility, with enhanced security features-- providing more space for rehab programs and services.
"It has more space for job training and education programs to teach residents the skills they need to reenter society successfully because they will reenter society - we need to help prepare them for that." said Mills.
The Governor says the facility will soon have a first-of-its kind unit dedicated to women who have long-term medical and mental health needs-- as well as a food processing plant to preserve food grown by the Department of corrections.