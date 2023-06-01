AUGUSTA -- Governor Mills officially declared June as Maine dairy month and was at the Blaine house Thursday talking about the importance of dairy farmers and what they do to keep the state of Maine healthy and happy.
Mills says the goal of today's event is to remember to keep farmers happy, as they continue to take care of our land and look out for our nutrition.
"Farmers are working as hard as ever and we want people to appreciate them, consume their products and make sure our Maine farms are healthy because they keep us healthy."
Today's event kicks off the celebration of Maine dairy month and featured local dairy farmers from around the state as they shared their products with fellow members of the farming community.
Maine is home to more than 200 dairy farms and Maine farmers tend to over 700 thousand acres of farmland across the state.
Executive director of the Maine Dairy Promotion board and Maine Dairy and Nutrition council, Sarah Littlefield, says that purchasing dairy products locally is also very important for Maine's wellbeing.
"It's very important if you want your landscape to stay the way that it looks right now and you want nutritious food you need to make sure that you're buying local."
Littlefield says the dairy industry is always thinking about buying locally so that money is going right back into the community.
Maine dairy farmers are estimated to generate $904M in direct economic impact and continue to feed those funds back into the community by supporting local businesses.
Industry officials say any dairy products labeled with the number 23 means it was made and produced directly from Maine farmers.
So the next time you go to buy milk or cheese, keep an eye out for that 23.