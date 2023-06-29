AUGUSTA -- Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that she will sign the paid family and medical leave bill that recently passed the legislature.
The bill will allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for various family or medical reasons, receiving 90 percent of their regular pay during their time of leave.
Governor Mills says the decision to sign the bill comes as a compromise, and language in the bill will reflect policy changes she requested -- which she says will improve flexibility for both workers and businesses.
"It allows people to take care of loved ones who are ill and not go broke or lose their employment by virtue of that. We have an aging workforce, an aging population -- this will help us accomplish that without people losing their jobs," said Governor Mills.
The updated bill is expected to be considered again by the Maine House and Senate in the coming days before heading to the governor's desk.