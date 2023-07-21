FAIRFIELD -- Four years ago, Governor Mills announced as part of the State's Climate Action Plan an initiative of installing 100,000 new heat pumps by 2025
Four years later, she came back to where it all started sharing the news of its completion.
"Today, I'm pleased to say we have reached our goal of installing 100,000 heat pumps in Maine a full two years ahead of schedule," said Governor Mills.
But it didn't stop there. Addressing the crowd, Governor Mills now has her eyes on a new milestone.
"I'm also pleased to announce that we're setting a new goal, my administration, of installing another 175,000 heat pumps in Maine by 2027," said Governor Mills.
This would increase the total amount of heat pump installations to 275,000, something the Governor says will likely happen given the surge in energy costs.
"Maine uses more heating oil per capita than any other state in the nation and with our cold climate, that is not tolerable. That's got to stop," said Governor Mills.
Governor Mills was joined by White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, who highlighted the importance in fulfilling President Biden's vision of tackling climate change.
"This transformation that we're seeing in Maine is both an instructive and inspirational driver for what motivates us. Not only was Maine part of inspiring that transformation, now Maine is our partner in turbocharging implementation of that vision," said Zaidi.