HOLDEN -- Prior to the funeral services for Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley, Governor Janet Mills issued a directive to help show appreciation for his contributions to the people of Maine.
Mills has directed that all United States and Maine state flags throughout both Penobscot County and Hancock County be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 17 to honor the late chief -- who was also a former state representative.
This is in addition to the order Mills sent out on Thursday, calling for all Holden and state capitol flags to fly at half staff until sunset on Friday.
Flags are also being flown in other parts of Maine out of respect to Greeley's life and legacy.